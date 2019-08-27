Early morning fire breaks out on 10th floor of Cohoes apartment complex

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A section of the Cayuga Plaza Apartments were evacuated early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out.

Officials say the fire began around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire department evacuated a wing of the 10th floor, opening a nearby senior center to those who were displaced.

Many returned to their apartments by several hours later. Officials say everyone should be able to return to their apartments by the end of the day, except for those in the unit where the fire broke out. That apartment has smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the apartment supervisor says the sprinkler system did go off. Some of that water has filtered down from the 10th to the first floor, where service crews are working to clean it up.

The Red Cross is at the scene assisting those residents still displaced from their apartments.