Early morning fire breaks out at Fort Orange Club in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The historic Fort Orange Club sustained extensive fire damage to the door and smoke damage inside the building after a fire broke out early morning Tuesday.

Albany Fire battalion chief Geo Henderson said crews were called to the scene of a fire at 110 Washington Ave at around 4 a.m. Three people were safely located and removed from the building.

He said the front porch, balcony and two front doors sustained damage from heavy smoke inside the building.

This story is developing and NEWS10 will continue to update this article as new details are released.