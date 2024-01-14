CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Ahead of Martin Luther King Junior Day, local organizations are hosting some annual celebrations to honor the late doctor.

Going back almost thirty years, MLK Saratoga has been carrying on Dr. King’s lessons. The community project is doing so this year with a four-day weekend of remembrance.

“A big celebration, joyful. Opening with music and poetry and food and everyone just gathering together as a community,” said Board Member, Jocelyn Khoury.

The group says these gatherings bring people from all different backgrounds together to connect through the civil rights icon.

“So people are having fun, but we’re also doing serious work. Community dialogue. Whether it’s discussion, watching a film, doing these wonderful community projects,” added Board Member, Hollyday Hammond.

Celebrations continued Sunday in Schenectady County virtually. The Schenectady County Human Rights Commission hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration online this year.

A new project, Voices Against Hate and Bias, was launched as part of the event in response to the local community. “For the last three years, we have been out in the community, participating, hearing what the community is talking about,” stated Executive Director, Arthur Butler.

“Over the years, if you’ve noticed, hate is something that is learned. Come together to show that love does occur, and it can occur, and it changes the outcome of the situation,” described Schenectady County Legislator of the Human Rights Commission, Philip Fields.

The project asks people to submit ways to drive out hate with love through an essay or short story. The event’s speaker, Dr. Janet Dewart Bell, says she sees the work started by Dr. King being continued in each positive message.

“I thought they were very thoughtful. Seems as if they appreciated the opportunity to look at an issue and try to come up with a positive solution for it or a positive opinion. I was quite impressed in fact.”