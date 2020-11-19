Eagle Elementary School student tests positive for COVID-19

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Central School District was notified Thursday, November 19, that a member of the Eagle Elementary School community has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently in isolation and will not return to school until they are cleared by the Albany County Department of Health.

The last day the individual who tested positive was at school was on Thursday, November 12. The Albany County Department of Health will quarantine an entire classroom as a precaution. Families of the students who are subject to quarantine will be contacted directly by both the school and the Department of Health. The school district is cooperating fully with contact tracing efforts by the health department.

This is the first confirmed COVID-19 case linked to Eagle Elementary School.

Districtwide, there have been 15 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Albany County Department of Health since the start of the school year. Twelve cases have been reported in the high school community and two at Slingerlands Elementary School.

All schools, including Eagle, remain open for in-person instruction. As a reminder, all school buildings are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected every night school is in session in accordance with guidance from the CDC and the New York State Department of Health.

It is important that families continue to complete the district’s COVID screening tool every morning before school. Any indicator that results in a red “thumbs-down” on the screening should be reported to your child’s school nurse as soon as possible.

Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and other privacy laws, the district will not disclose or confirm any personally identifiable information; therefore, they cannot identify anyone who has tested positive.