Eagle and Glenmont schools to be remote Friday, Dec. 11

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Central School District was notified on Thursday, Dec. 10, of a positive COVID case that will impact two elementary schools. Students at Eagle Elementary School and Glenmont Elementary School will be remote-only on Friday, Dec. 11. All faculty and staff will report unless otherwise notified by their supervisor.

The District says families can plan on schools reopening for in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 14 unless otherwise notified. Information regarding this transition will be updated as soon as more information becomes available. 

Breakfast and lunch are available for students and can be picked-up at the high school, Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. until noon. The pick-up location is on the Van Dyke Road side of the building near the cafeteria.

