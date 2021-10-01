Dyken Pond October events

GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Dyken Pond has released its October event schedule. The schedule begins Tuesday, October 5.
- Tuesday Treks- Every Tuesday 12:30-2:30 p.m. Three mile moderately paced hike for older teens and adults, exploring the wilds of Dyken Pond Center. Hikes will be cancelled if there is bad weather.
- Firewood Gathering Volunteer Day- Saturday, October 16, 9 a.m.- noon. Annual event to help the Center cut, gather, haul, split, and stack enough firewood for the winter. Free lunch for all volunteers. Pre-register by October 14.
- Mindful Nature Walk- Saturday, October 16, 1-3 p.m. Walk focusing on deep breathing, present-centered awareness, and observation to reduce stress, boost participants moods, and strengthen immune systems. Suggested $10 donation but everyone is welcome.
- Bird Feeding 101- Saturday, October 30, 1-2:30 p.m. Make a birdfeeder ornament and create an offering to the birds left at the Center to be documented with a trail camera. Best of photos will be sent to visitors. Program for youth of all ages. $2 per youth.
Preregistration is required for all events by calling (518) 658-2055 or emailing dykenpond@gmail.com. Registration is not complete until the participant gets a confirmation from the Center. More information on fall programs can be found on the Dyken Pond website.
