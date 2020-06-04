Dyken Pond cancels Outdoor Adventure Camp, will offer other programs

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Dyken Pond is canceling its Outdoor Adventure Camp for the 2020 season. Director Lisa Hoyt says it’s the first time in 26 years the camp has been canceled.

Dyken Pond will be offering small group activities, family day camp, and other programs for kids. Hoyt says a summer schedule will be available on Dyken Pond’s website soon.

“Our goal has always been to meet the needs of families while maintaining the health, well-being, and safety of our campers and staff during the Covid-19 crisis. We have looked at how we could make modifications from every angle and the reality is that we feel we cannot offer a safe camp environment this season,” says Hoyt. “We will miss seeing the campers this summer and sharing our love of nature with all of you. Stay safe and be well.”

Refunds for campers who already registered for the Outdoor Adventure Camp will be given in the next 30 days.

