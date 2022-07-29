ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – McKayla Guynup, 25, of Watervliet, was arrested for DWI and four other criminal charges on Thursday, said Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple. Guynup was supposedly operating her vehicle with a revoked driver’s license from a previous DWI indictment.

According to Sheriff Apple, Guynup was seen driving recklessly at a high speed in her green Pontiac around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on 19th Street in Watervliet. During the traffic stop, Apple said that officers smelt alcohol wafting from the vehicle while Guynup acted erratic and seemed to have glassy eyes.

During a canine search of Guynup’s car, Apple said, two glass pipes containing crack cocaine were recovered. Further, a partially consumed alcoholic beverage was found by police, the Sheriff said.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office charged Guynup with the following:

Driving While Intoxicated, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (class A misdemeanor)

Obstructing Governmental Administration (class A misdemeanor)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree (class E Felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree

Also, Guynup received multiple traffic violations. Apple said. Guynup is scheduled to appear at City of Watervliet court on August 2.