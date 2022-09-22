RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wonderland of Lights is returning to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds from November 25 through December 25. Last year, the holiday drive-thu experience helped launch a new family tradition for almost 10,000 families in Rhinebeck and surrounding communities.

Residents will once again enjoy the festive display as they drive through more than a mile of spectacular lights. The Dutchess County Fairgrounds are located at 6636 U.S 9, Rhinebeck. For more information and tickets, visit www.thewonderlandoflights.com. Tickets start at $30 at the gate or $25 online only for General Admission vehicles with up to 8 passengers. Military Discount Available.