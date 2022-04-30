HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police and Hyde Park Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday at a house on North Cross Road in Hyde Park. The woman who was reportedly shot by police is dead.

The Attorney General’s Office has been notified. At this time, police believe there is no threat to the public.

This investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available. If you’d like to submit a news tip or have pictures or videos from the incident, you can send them to news@news10.com.