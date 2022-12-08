POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 29-year-old woman who allegedly sold cocaine and meth out of a Dutchess County motel is now facing a slew of charges. Police say Alexus Lemmon was busted on Tuesday, after a search of her motel room on Albany Post Road in Hyde Park.

According to police, that search turned up several ounces of cocaine, several ounces of meth, packaging materials, and cash. Lemmon was arrested at the scene. She was arraigned in the Town of Hyde Park Justice Court before being sent to Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force made the arrest, with help from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Hyde Park Police, and the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office. If you know anything about drug dealing in Dutchess County, call the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at (845) 463-6040 or email DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

Anyone struggling with drug addiction can call the Dutchess County HELPLINE at (845) 485-9700 or walk into the Stabilization Center at 230 North Road in Poughkeepsie. Services are provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week—no questions asked.