PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On October 27 at about 6 p.m., the Pleasant Valley Fire Company was sent to 1078 Netherwood Road in Pleasant Valley for reports of a brush fire. An alert neighbor noticed flames about 100 yards into the woods and called 911 to report the blaze, officials said.

Pleasant Valley Assistant Chiefs Mark Luby and John Cronk arrived first, and found nearly three acres of woods burning, according to a spokesperson for the fire company. To combat the fast-moving fire, a tanker was asked to respond from Pleasant Valley Fire Company No. 1.

As darkness fell and the fire continued to burn, mutual aid brush trucks and a UTV were brought in to assist. The blaze was extinguished by 8 p.m.

No firefighters were injured during the incident and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities reminded residents to always ensure campfires are completely out, and to dispose of smoking materials properly to avoid these sorts of fires.