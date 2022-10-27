POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A piece of heavy machinery was stolen from a Dutchess County business last week. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the theft of a 1989 Dresser Wheel Loader, model 515B, stolen on October 17 at about 4 p.m.

A wheel loader is a tractor-like cab with four large tires. The machine features a bucket loader at the front.

(Photos: Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office) (Photos: Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (845) 486-3820. Investigators can also be reached on the Sheriff’s Office tip line, at (845) 605-CLUE.