WAPPINGER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troopers with the New York State Police were sent to River Road North around 7:25 p.m. Saturday for a rollover crash with an ejection. When they found the driver, Troopers employed life-saving techniques until Empress Ambulance Emergency Medical Services arrived and took him to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.

The driver was later identified as Ravyn N. Vargas, age 40, of Wappinger. Vargas was unfortunately pronounced dead at the hospital.

Early investigations found that Vargas was driving a 2013 Lexus north on River Road North and left the roadway for unknown reasons. The car hit a guardrail and tree before it flipped. Vargas was ejected from the car during the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, and details are limited at this time. If you witnessed the crash, or have any information that may help the investigation, you are asked to contact New York State Police at (518) 851-3111 or (845) 677-7300.