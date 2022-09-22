WAPPINGER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A driver cheated death Thursday morning, after a fiery crash in Wappinger. Police said the driver crashed into a barn in Hughsonville at about 3 a.m., sparking a fire that quickly spread throughout the entire building. The driver was rescued and survived the crash.

Town of Wappinger officials said the building was a historical landmark that dates back to 1865. The structure, known to locals as the “Red Barn” across from Marlorville Road, was completely demolished.

As of 7 a.m., the several fire departments responding to the call, including Hughsonville, New Hackensack, and Fishkill, were soaking the remaining embers. Central Hudson was also at the scene, installing a temporary utility pole to replace one broken in the crash. Power had to be cut off temporarily in the area.

Route 9D, between New Hamburg Road and Old Hopewell Road, and Middlebush Road were closed for several hours. There has been no word on what caused the crash.

“Our hearts reach out to Rebecca, the owner of the building who was at the scene,” Wappinger officials said on Facebook. “She had recently completed renovation work to this once unique building in the Hamlet.”

Photos from the Town of Wappinger: