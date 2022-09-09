PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have identified the drivers involved in a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Erin Clancy, 50, of Stanford, was killed, and Camay Pryce, 33, of Poughkeepsie, was seriously injured in the crash.

Police responded to the crash on State Route 44 near Brown Road for a report of a head-on collision on September 7 around 5:50 a.m. Police found that a 2009 Nissan Murano, driven by Pryce, struck a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country while passing two vehicles.

The driver of the Chrysler Town & Country, Clancy, was pronounced dead on the scene. Pryce was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.