JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anthony Dotson, 37, of Utica, was sentenced for multiple charges, including second-degree murder. Dotson was accused of stabbing and killing Sara Stinnett and starting a structure fire at the building where Stinnett’s body was located.

The indictment alleges that homicide occurred on May 13, 2022. Dotson was sentenced to 25 years to life for murder and first-degree arson, 5 years for strangulation in the second degree, and one year for criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Charges will run concurrently.