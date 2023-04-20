HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lulu, the 13-year-old Himalayan cat who was almost euthanized before being brought to the Dutchess County SPCA (DCSPCA), has been adopted. Lulu’s new owner Ellyn drove over four hours to go meet her.

Ellyn said she heard about Lulu when she popped up in her newsfeed. She had to put down her 21-year-old cat in September and was looking to adopt another. “I wanted an older cat and she’s 13 and specials needs,” said Ellyn. “My other cat was 21 with special needs. And my first cat’s name was Lulu.”

According to DCSPCA, Lulu was originally brought to a veterinarian’s office to be euthanized because she was urinating outside of her litter box. Since that’s not a reason to put down a cat, DCSPCA took Lulu back to the shelter. Lulu had urinary crystals, a condition treated with a special diet, and that is why she wasn’t using the litter box. “It was such an easy fix,” said Ellyn. “I just really could not believe the whole story. It’s disturbing.”

Ellyn put in an application and the DSPCA called her less than an hour later. They then made a date for Ellyn to go meet Lulu. After five months at the shelter, Lulu was officially adopted on April 18.

Lulu at her new home (photo courtesy: Ellyn) Lulu at her new home (photo courtesy: Ellyn)

Ellyn said Lulu will be on a prescription cat food for the rest of her life to hopefully prevent urinary crystals. Even though her previous cat had the same name, she’s keeping the name Lulu. “She’s been sitting on the chairs down here and climbing up on her cat tree and sitting on my lap,” said Ellyn. “She is doing very, vey well. Surprisingly well. And she is so sweet.”

Lulu was up for adoption since December, and now she’s found her forever home. If you would like to donate to the DCSPCA or see other adoptable animals, you can visit the shelter’s website.