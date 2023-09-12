HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At the beginning of August, NEWS10 reported on a cat named Annie who had been at the Dutchess County SPCA for two years due to her having a rare disorder. With the help of that article, Annie, whose new name is Tapenade, has been adopted.

Tapenade’s new owner, Renee, said they adopted her after seeing her featured in the NEWS10 article. After two years and two months at the shelter, Tapenade has finally found her furever home.

Nine-year-old Tapenade has Feline Hyperesthesia Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes small focal seizures. When she was surrendered to the shelter in 2021, she started having episodes of chasing and biting her own tail for no apparent reason.

After treating her with a medication used for seizures in cats and dogs, she improved. According to DCSPCA Shelter Veterinarian Michael A. Berman, Tapenade will likely require this medication for the rest of her life.

“I’ve been a cat parent for quite a while,” said Renee. “As someone who has my own rare disorder, Sturge-Weber Syndrome, I tend to gravitate towards cats that the world may have looked down upon for things they can’t control.”

Renee said Tapenade is a sweet and curious girl. She loves to sit at the window and watch the birds, play with plushies, and she meows every time you enter the room.

“When I had been told she was still for adoption and finally met her after a drive from Albany, I was ready to adopt her on the spot – and I did,” said Renee. “I’m hoping we can have plenty of happy years in the future – and I want people to know that they shouldn’t be afraid to adopt a special needs or older kitty.”

Lulu, a 13-year-old Himalayan cat who was almost euthanized before being brought to the Dutchess County SPCA, had also been adopted after being featured on the NEWS10 website. If you would like to donate to the DCSPCA or see other adoptable animals, you can visit the shelter’s website.