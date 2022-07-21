UNION VALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first new library in Dutchess County since 2003 has been greenlit by the Town of Union Vale Town Board. On Wednesday night, the board inked plans for the new library, which will be established within Union Vale’s 500-acre municipal park, “Tymor,” and built in a refurbished dairy barn.

The Union Vale Library will benefit from reduced operating costs because the town already owns the building and surrounding land. There will be no rent, no mortgage, and low utility costs as water and electricity will be connected to the park’s existing systems. However, as a non-profit, the newly-formed Union Vale Library Fund will be looking for donations so the entire renovation of the space can be completed without any taxpayers’ dollars being spent.

In recent community engagement meetings during which library services were discussed, it became clear that more ties to the community were important to everyone, Union Vale Town Board members said. In addition, becoming full members of the Mid-Hudson Library System, having specialized services and kids’ programs, workspaces, a bookmobile for seniors, a cybercafé, a community center, and park access were all things residents would embrace.

The goal of this library, officials said, is to bring the entire community closer together. As library consultant, Alex Cohen said when reminding the board of the historical nature of this outcome, “it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for your town.”

For more information about, or to donate to, the Union Vale Library Fund, reach out to Mr. Peter Krulewitch at Unionvaleresidentslibraryfund@gmail.com.