DOVER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police are searching for Shannon M. Scheppa, 29, of Dover after he was reported missing by his family and friends. Scheppa was last seen Monday evening at 7 p.m. near High View Road in Dover, wearing a red sweatshirt with black stripes on the side, long blue jeans, and black sneakers.

He is about five feet seven inches tall, 120 pounds, and has short hair. Scheppa may be driving a black 2007 Honda Civic with New York registration JNE5578. The car has black rims, a loud muffler, and is missing the front bumper.

Anyone with information regarding Scheppa’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Troopers at (845) 677-7300. Officials ask that you refer to case number 11032223.