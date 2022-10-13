DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall is hosting a Passport Day on October 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Poughkeepsie DMV office at 22 Market Street.

If you’re looking to get away and experience something new, you might need to update or get a new passport. No appointments are required for Passport Day. Adults who are first time applicants, children under the age of 16 or those needing a replacement passport will be assisted on a first come first serve basis. The Dutchess County Government website highlights details about passport applications.