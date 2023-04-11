Activities include an egg hunt with prizes, a visit from the Two by Two Petting Zoo, The Tumblebus, and more!

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Poughkeepsie Recreation Department and Vassar College have partnered to present Spring Fest 2023. The annual event will be held on April 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 124 Raymond Avenue.

Activities throughout the day include an egg hunt with prizes (for the first 350 children), a visit from the Easter Bunny, a visit from The Two by Two Petting Zoo, and more! There will be food available and live music by the Harvest Duo Band.

Admission is free. The Town asks those who can to bring a non-perishable item to benefit the local food pantry. In case or rain, the event will be moved to April 16.