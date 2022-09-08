WINGDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two top-prize winning tickets were sold in New York State for the Sept. 7 evening Take 5 drawing, one of which was in the Hudson Valley. The winning ticket was purchased at Wingdale Wine & Liquor, 1556 Route 22, Wingdale.

Lottery officials said the ticket is worth $12,351.50. The winning Take 5 numbers for the Sept. 7 drawing were 1-5-12-15-24.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winning tickets at all prize levels can be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at (877) 846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369).