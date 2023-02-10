UNION VALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s the hot air affair in Union Vale—the Hudson Valley balloon festival is slated to return September 1-3, and tickets went on sale Friday morning. The event comes complete with over 100 hot-air balloon ascensions, along with helicopter rides, live music, food trucks, and family activities.

A $27.95 donation will get you into the festival for the entire weekend. Otherwise, pricing varies by time of day—morning admission on Saturday or Sunday will set you back $8.50, while evening admission on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, will take $16.50.

Hot air balloon flights are also being offered at the festival. Reservations are strongly recommended for the experience, which costs $350 per person.

Volunteers are still needed. To sign up, email info@balloonfesthv.com.

The balloon festival will take place at Tymor Park in Union Vale. Parking is free but limited. Directions to the park are available online. For more information, or to buy tickets, visit the Balloon Fest website.