POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Poughkeepsie’s iconic concert hall The Chance Theater announced it will be closing its doors. The theater’s management confirmed that the venue’s final show is scheduled for October 28.

Lovingly known by local music fans as “The Chance”, the concert hall was originally built in 1912 and officially opened as a vaudeville venue called The Dutchess Theatre in 1926. Over a century since its creation, the theater has hosted performances by all-time legendary acts, including Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer, David Bowie, The Police, and Bob Dylan, just to name a few.

Real estate agency CR Properties Group announced on August 28 that the venue had been sold to Chai Developers. The new owners have stated they plan to completely renovate the property before moving on to future ventures.

The Chance Theater is located at 6 Crannell Street in Poughkeepsie. You can purchase tickets to all of the remaining shows on the theater’s calendar, including a special “Final Farewell to The Chance” show on October 13 featuring Just Surrender, by visiting the venue’s website.