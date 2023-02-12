NORTH EAST, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An unnamed teenager died after falling through ice in the town of North East around 2:50 p.m. on Friday. The incident called for DIVE Team and rescue personnel from numerous agencies.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office says two teenagers walked roughly 20-30 feet out onto the ice at the Taconic State Park. Police say the ice broke, sending both of them into the water. One was able to get out and call 911, while the other couldn’t escape. DIVE team and rescue personnel recovered the teen stuck below, who was taken to Sharon Hospital in Connecticut. The teen was later pronounced dead.

Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, New York State Police, New York State Parks Police, New York State Parks, and numerous fire departments from Dutchess and Columbia County, as well as from Connecticut, responded to the incident as well.