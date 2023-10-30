POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket was sold in the October 28 TAKE 5 midday drawing. The ticket, worth $19,079.00, was purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 266 Hooker Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

The winning numbers for the October 28 midday drawing were 2, 10, 11, 12, and 33.

Winning TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.7 billion in fiscal year 2022-23 to support education in the state. If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, you can find help by calling the HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or by texting HOPENY.