WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A top-prize winning ticket for the November 25 Take 5 evening drawing was sold in Wappingers Falls. The ticket, worth $38,695.50, was sold at Wappinger Mobil, on 1468 Route 9 in Wappingers Falls.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, with a drawing being televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.