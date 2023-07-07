RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold in Rhinebeck for the July 5 TAKE 5 evening drawing. The ticket was worth $36,229.50.

The ticket was sold at Convenience Corner, located at 142 East Market Street. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.6B in the 2021-2022 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.