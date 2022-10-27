FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Did you check your Take 5 ticket Wednesday night? If not, you should check it now.

The New York Lottery announced on Thursday that one top-prize ticket for the Oct. 26 Take 5 drawing—worth $19,086—was sold in Fishkill. The ticket was purchased at the Fishkill Valero located at 909 Main Street and has yet to be claimed.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is broadcasted on television twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers on the New York Lottery website to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening draw. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at (877) 8-HOPENY or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.