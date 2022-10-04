POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Town of Poughkeepsie Police released information Monday about the two men arrested in connection to a fatal shooting the day before at a hotel in the town. Roy A Johnson Jr., 35, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. His alleged accomplice, Devin M. Taylor, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both men were homeless at the time of their arrests, according to Town of Poughkeepsie Court documents. Town Police said Monday afternoon the suspects were known to police, and that both men had prior felony convictions.

Police say Johnson and Taylor were involved in a shooting that killed a man at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel, located at 2641 South Road. When officers searched the room Johnson and Taylor were staying in, they found bomb-making materials and manuals, Town Police Chief Joseph Cavaliere said.

According to criminal complaints, Johnson was found to own an illegal 9 mm Glock 17 semi-automatic handgun. Taylor was allegedly found in possession of a loaded Walter P22 semi-automatic handgun and a loaded AR-style .233 caliber rifle with a collapsible stock, pistol grip, scope, suppressor, and a “We the People” stamp over the serial number.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the FBI, are still investigating the shooting.

In a statement, Marist College confirmed that the victim was the father of a student. The school was in the middle of its annual, three-day-long Parents Weekend that ended Sunday afternoon.

Police said the alleged shooter meant to shoot the man who was killed, but that they didn’t know each other or have any other connection. It was an isolated incident, according to police, and there are no threats to the community or any nearby colleges at this time.

According to police, the victim’s family has asked that he not be identified. No further information was provided, to protect the integrity of the investigations.