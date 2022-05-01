PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On April 29 around 10:11 p.m., the Pleasant Valley Fire District was dispatched for a structure fire at the Parksville Apartments located at 65 Parksville Road in Pleasant Valley. Assistant Chief John Cronk was the first to arrive on the scene, just three minutes after dispatch, and confirmed working structure fire. A second alarm was requested bringing additional resources to the scene.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire in the basement, which extended to the first-floor apartments. All residents had already evacuated the building and were accounted for. Two hoses were stretched and the fire was quickly brought under control.

The apartments exposed to the fire were heavily damaged and deemed uninhabitable by the fire inspector. Adjacent apartments sustained smoke damage, and 11 people were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported to either residents or firefighters.

Throughout the course of the incident, over 50 firefighters from multiple departments assisted on the scene. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division. Firefighters cleared the scene around 1:49 a.m.