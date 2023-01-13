WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Wappingers Falls say they have seen a string of car break-ins lately, and they want the public’s help catching their perp. A spokesperson for village police said there have been break-ins in several neighborhoods.

They happened on:

Wenliss Terrace

South Remsen Avenue

Maple Street

Adams Street

South Avenue

The alleged thefts happened on Monday between 10 p.m. and midnight. Police would like any residents who have surveillance videos or helpful information to contact them.

Officers also advise residents to lock their homes and cars and take any key fobs or valuables out of the vehicles.