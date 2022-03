DOVER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police in Dover are asking for the public’s help in finding Jacqueline D. Pirir-Tec, 16. She was reported missing by her family on March 8.

Police believe Pirir-Tec may have traveled to the Bronx. She is five feet five inches tall, around 120 pounds, and has a tattoo of a broken heart on her left cheek.

She left the house, according to the family, wearing a purple sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at (845) 677-7300.