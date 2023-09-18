LAGRANGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash on State Route 55 on Friday afternoon. According to police investigations, a 17-year-old driving a Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when they fell asleep behind the wheel.

The CRV crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2021 Kia Sorrento head-on. The driver of the Sorrento, Gabriel T. Bovenzi, 54, of Shirley, was transported to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigations are ongoing. The LaGrange Fire Department assisted by providing medical treatment and transporting the victim to the hospital.