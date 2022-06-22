The Roosevelt Fire Department responded to a house fire last week with several pets inside. (Photo: Dutchess County SPCA)

HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Roosevelt Fire Department responded to a house fire last week with several pets inside. Six cats survived the fire as firefighters used special animal-sized oxygen masks to keep them alive.

The Dutchess County SPCA (DCSPCA) is currently housing these cats and treating them for their injuries. The DCSPA has reported that the cats are responding to their treatment and are on the mend.

To thank the Roosevelt Fire Department, the DCSPCA intends to give them three animal oxygen kits. The DCSPCA works to secure caring, responsible, permanent homes for the adoptable animals in their care.