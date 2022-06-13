POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two senior citizens have been arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force after they allegedly sold deadly drugs. The investigation also led to the recovery of a large number of drugs in multiple locations, along with a handgun.

Poughkeepsie residents Ronald Bernard, 62, and his alleged accomplice, Sandra Flemming, 66, have been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell- a felony. A lengthy investigation led to multiple search warrants being carried out by the drug task force in Wappinger and Poughkeepsie, and the seizure of a large number of narcotics that included heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. An illegal handgun was also recovered as part of the investigation, according to police.

Bernard was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and sent to the Dutchess County Jail where he is being held without bail. Fleming was released with an appearance ticket for a future court appearance.

The Drug Task Force issued a public advisory after the raid on their Facebook page. “The public should be aware that Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can often be lethal in small doses,” began the advisory. “Illegal drugs, for example, heroin, are often contaminated with Fentanyl, which is substantially more potent than morphine and has resulted in several overdose deaths in Dutchess County.”

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force was assisted in their investigation by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) White Plains Tactical Diversion Squad. If anyone has information about this case or other individuals selling drugs, the Drug Task Force urges you to contact their confidential tip-line at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com or call (845) 463-6040.