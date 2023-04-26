HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for Hudson Valley and New York City locals to play roller skating 70s partygoer extras for HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” season 2. The show will be filming in Hyde Park, Dutchess County.

According to the casting agency, extras must know how to skate and be comfortable around strobe lights. Extras should be between 18 and 45 years old. All genders and ethnicities are welcome to apply.

The extra work is paid with Grant Wilfley Casting casting SAG and non-union workers. The SAG rate is $197 for eight hours and $165 for eight hours for non-union workers, said the casting company.

The tentative work date is Tuesday, May 16. Transportation for those in the city will be available from Manhattan. To apply, email your name, phone number, age, photos, and sizes to pll@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “IG Skate Party.”