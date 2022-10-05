POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — President Joe Biden is coming to New York State. The White House announced Biden would visit IBM’s campus along Route 9 in Poughkeepsie Thursday to “deliver remarks on creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future is made in America.”

It was not immediately clear what time of day Biden would visit, or what impact it might have on the surrounding area.

In a statement, IBM said it is “deeply honored” to host the President. The company said it is looking “forward to highlighting our commitments to the innovations that advance America’s economy.”

Biden is expected to make other appearances while in the New York region. Among them will be a reception for the Democratic National Committee in Red Bank, New Jersey, and a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in New York City.