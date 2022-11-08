POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four teenagers have been arrested by Poughkeepsie City Police after they were pulled over for alleged traffic violations. Officers stopped the car near Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday because it had phony license plates, a suspended registration, and no insurance, police claim.

According to police, officers could see a handgun sticking out from under the front passenger seat. As a result, all four people in the car were arrested.

The driver, Ahjanay Sanders, 19, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and several vehicle and traffic violations. She was sent to Dutchess County Jail.

The front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old, was charged as an adult with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned and released to the custody of his parents and ordered to appear in the Youth Part of Dutchess County Court.

One of the backseat passengers, a 17-year-old girl, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. She was arraigned and released to the custody of her aunt. She was then ordered to appear in the Youth Part of Dutchess County Court. Police said she will also be charged with criminal mischief for damaging a set of blinds in the interview room of the police station.

The other backseat passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was issued an appearance ticket to family court for the same weapons charges. None of the teens’ next court dates were released early Tuesday.