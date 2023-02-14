POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Poughkeepsie Police Department K9 Kiah has passed away, according to an online statement from the department. Police say Kiah was diagnosed with lung cancer after developing a cough and “wasn’t acting herself” in her last days.

Officer Bruzgul was her handler and says they’ve been partnered since 2015. After dropping her off at the vet and learning of her diagnosis, she was left there overnight to be picked up the next morning. Police say they received the news from the veterinarian she had passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday. Police say she was amazing at agility tasks, could balance on just about anything, loved children, and chewing on squeaking tennis balls.