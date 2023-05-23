POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that took place on Monday around 5:29 p.m. A 23-year-old Poughkeepsie man, whose name was not released by police, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say a Toyota SUV collided with a 2003 Honda Motorcycle driven by the 23-year-old. The crash took place on State Route 55 at the intersection of Machester Road.

Police say the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced the man dead at the scene. Members of the Arlington Fire Department, Mobile Life Support Services, and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office responded as well.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit at (845) 790-4685.