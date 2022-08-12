EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Aug. 10, at about 4:38 p.m., officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on crash on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. Upon officer arrival, there was a black Dodge Ram and a blue BMW in the southbound lane, both with significant damage and one driver with serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the BMW, a 64-year-old man from Poughkeepsie, was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim has not been named, police said, out of respect for his family.

Early investigations showed that the Dodge Ram, driven by a 16-year-old boy from Wappingers Falls, was traveling northbound on Route 376 when it collided head-on with the BMW. The investigation has not yet been completed.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the East Fishkill Police at (845) 221-2111. Ask to speak with Sergeant Humphreys or Detective Doughty.