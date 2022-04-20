POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Poughkeepsie Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in the early morning hours of April 17 in the area of 135 Mill Street. According to police, one man was shot and taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

After a surgery later that morning, the victim passed away. He has been identified as Cain Smalls, a 29-year-old Poughkeepsie resident.

No arrests have been made as of yet and the investigation into this apparent homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Poughkeepsie Police Tip Line at (845) 451-7577.