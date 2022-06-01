POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul J. Senecal, 38, of Poughkeepsie on Tuesday in connection with a stabbing that occurred around 5:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a house on Scott Drive in Wappinger for a report that a woman had been injured. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Melanie Chianese, 29, had suffered serious stab wounds.

Chianese was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where she later died. Early investigations led to the identification of Senecal in connection with the stabbing, according to police. He allegedly fled the scene of the crime originally but was later found in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Further investigation by Sheriff’s Office Detectives led to Senecal later being arrested and charged with Chianese’s death. Chianese and Senecal were known to each other, said police, and the motive for the incident is still under investigation.

Senecal has been charged with second-degree murder, a felony. After being processed, he was arraigned in the Town of Wappinger Court and sent to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

If anyone has any information about this case, they are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (845) 486-3820. You may also contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (845) 486-2583 or by email at dcsotips@gmail.com. All information will be kept confidential.