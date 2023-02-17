POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday morning, around 8 a.m., officers from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department were sent to 881 Dutchess Turnpike after hearing that a man had taken a four-year-old child at knifepoint from the address. When they got there, officers were told that the suspect stole a white BMW sedan from the property and drove off with the child, according to a press release from the police department.

The suspect, Isaiah C. Stratford Sr., 27, of Poughkeepsie, is the non-custodial father of the child, the press release stated.

The alleged kidnapping sparked a countywide manhunt. About an hour later, at 9:11 a.m., a Millbrook Police officer spotted the BMW on State Route 343. Units from the New York State Police and Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office responded to help the Millbrook officer stop the car.

The BMW was pulled over and Stratford was arrested. The child was recovered unharmed, police said.

Stratford was charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was held pending arraignment in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court.