ORLANDO, Fla. (NEWS10) — Poughkeepsie Fire Department Lieutenant Paul Bucher is being hailed as a hero after saving a life while on vacation with his family in Orlando. The lifesaving actions took place Monday night at a restaurant at Walt Disney World Resort.

Bucher saw a man go into cardiac arrest and rushed to his aid. The off-duty lieutenant assessed the man and determined he was not breathing and had no pulse.

The lieutenant performed a precordial thump and began chest compressions while waiting for someone to bring him an automated external defibrillator (AED). By the time the AED arrived, the patient had regained his pulse and was breathing on his own with his eyes open, thanks to Bucher.

When crews from the Reedy Creek Fire Rescue arrived and prepped the man for transport to the hospital, the patient was conscious and speaking with the medics. “Your Poughkeepsie firefighters are always ready to answer the call,” said the Fire Department on Facebook. “Great work, Pauly!”