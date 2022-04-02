POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Tim Foley, the Acting Special Agent-in-charge of the New York Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced Thursday the unsealing of a criminal complaint in White Plains criminal court. The complaint charges Allen Peloquin, also known as “ace”, with distributing fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of a Carmel woman in February 2020, and a Poughkeepsie man in May 2020.

The complaint also charged Peloquin with participating in a narcotics conspiracy that distributed fentanyl-laced heroin resulting in the deaths of two other victims. Peloquin was arrested Thursday morning in Poughkeepsie and appeared later that afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “As alleged, the defendant and others distributed heroin laced with the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl and caused the death of four victims. The defendant is now in custody and facing serious federal charges. Working with our state, county, and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this lethal poison, exploit addiction, and further the devastating impact of the opioid crisis in our communities.”

According to the complaint, Peloquin and other narcotics dealers sold their drugs in glassine bags stamped with distinctive red images and wordings. After the deaths of the first two victims, the wording and image of the red stamp changed in an apparent effort to evade law enforcement while still distributing the same lethal narcotics. Upon further investigation by law enforcement, including several undercover purchases of fentanyl-laced heroin from Peloquin and his co-conspirators in which the stamps on the bags purchased matched those found with the first two victims, Peloquin was identified as the particular dealer who sold fentanyl-based heroin and killed two people.

Charges:

Two counts of narcotics distribution resulting in death

One count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin

Each of the charges Peloquin faces carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s White Plains Division. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael D. Maimin and Kevin Sullivan are in charge of the prosecution.