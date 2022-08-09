POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A two-car crash on Sunday morning in the Town of Poughkeepsie injured three people, one seriously, police said. All three were hospitalized.

The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m., on Route 44 at the intersection with Burnett Boulevard. According to police, a Jeep Cherokee driven by a Highland resident and a Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a Poughkeepsie resident collided.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was assisted at the scene by members of the Arlington Fire Department and Mobile Life Support Services. State Route 44 eastbound was closed for about six hours while officials investigated the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact their Traffic Enforcement Unit. Officers can be reached by phone at (845) 485-3680.